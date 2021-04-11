Analysts Expect RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) to Post $1.07 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) will report earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the highest is $1.12. RBC Bearings reported earnings of $1.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full-year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $3.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $145.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.22 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. RBC Bearings’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share.

ROLL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist lifted their price target on RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.50.

In related news, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 6,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.59, for a total transaction of $1,140,967.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Sullivan sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $506,800.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,242 shares of company stock worth $13,815,744. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 39,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,716,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at $1,558,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at $35,860,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $198.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. RBC Bearings has a 12-month low of $103.09 and a 12-month high of $206.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $195.42 and its 200 day moving average is $169.08.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

