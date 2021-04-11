Analysts Expect Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) will announce sales of $1.20 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Tapestry’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.21 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18 billion. Tapestry reported sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full-year sales of $5.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.36 billion to $5.52 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $5.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tapestry.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TPR shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on Tapestry from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. HSBC lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tapestry from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tapestry from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.56.

NYSE:TPR opened at $44.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.46. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $46.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,270,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $234,051.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,880.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,053. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,280,088 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $941,106,000 after buying an additional 4,925,214 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth about $105,983,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 343.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,083,805 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $95,845,000 after buying an additional 2,388,352 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 807.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,752,682 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $54,473,000 after buying an additional 1,559,641 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth about $47,956,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tapestry (TPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.