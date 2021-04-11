Analysts Expect Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) will announce sales of $88.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Yext’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $87.90 million to $89.40 million. Yext reported sales of $85.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yext will report full year sales of $377.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $377.00 million to $378.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $431.54 million, with estimates ranging from $422.90 million to $444.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The firm had revenue of $92.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Yext’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on YEXT. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Yext has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.95.

In related news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,146,921 shares in the company, valued at $47,361,161.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Walrath sold 278,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $5,064,096.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 827,839 shares of company stock valued at $14,570,070. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Yext by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yext during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YEXT stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.86 and a 200-day moving average of $16.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.68. Yext has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $20.90.

Yext

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

