Analyzing Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) and Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) and Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Aspira Women’s Health has a beta of 3.28, indicating that its stock price is 228% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Riot Blockchain has a beta of 4.56, indicating that its stock price is 356% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Aspira Women’s Health and Riot Blockchain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspira Women’s Health -337.05% -169.68% -103.94% Riot Blockchain -250.06% -51.38% -47.50%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aspira Women’s Health and Riot Blockchain’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspira Women’s Health $4.54 million 153.30 -$15.24 million ($0.18) -34.61 Riot Blockchain $6.84 million 610.37 -$20.04 million ($0.73) -67.99

Aspira Women’s Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Riot Blockchain. Riot Blockchain is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aspira Women’s Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.6% of Aspira Women’s Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.0% of Riot Blockchain shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Aspira Women’s Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Riot Blockchain shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Aspira Women’s Health and Riot Blockchain, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspira Women’s Health 0 1 5 0 2.83 Riot Blockchain 0 0 1 0 3.00

Aspira Women’s Health currently has a consensus target price of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 81.92%. Riot Blockchain has a consensus target price of $64.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.95%. Given Aspira Women’s Health’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Aspira Women’s Health is more favorable than Riot Blockchain.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women's Health Inc., together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. The company provides sells OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS risk of malignancy tests for ovarian cancer. It also offers ASPiRA GenetiX, a genetic test for specific women's health diseases. In addition, the company owns and operates ASPiRA LABS, a lab that specializes in applying biomarker-based technologies to address critical needs in the management of gynecologic cancers and disease. Further, it is developing diagnostic algorithms, as well as a high-risk screening algorithm for patients who are genetically predisposed to ovarian cancer. Aspira Women's Health Inc. has entered into a collaborative research agreement with Baylor Genetics to co-develop a novel ovarian cancer early-detection test. It serves physicians, physician office laboratories, and hospital laboratories. The company was formerly known as Vermillion, Inc. and changed its name to Aspira Women's Health Inc. in June 2020. Aspira Women's Health Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Riot Blockchain

Riot Blockchain, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on building, supporting, and operating Blockchain technologies ecosystem. It is involved in digital currency mining operation, which utilizes specialized computers that generate digital currency primarily bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling digital currencies; provides accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and develops TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlement solution, as well as other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies. As of December 31, 2019, approximately 7,400 of the miners were installed and operating. The company was formerly known as Bioptix, Inc. and changed its name to Riot Blockchain, Inc. in October 2017. Riot Blockchain, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Castle Rock, Colorado.

