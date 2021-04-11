Analyzing Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ:BPYU) and Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX)

Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ:BPYU) and Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Brookfield Property REIT has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alexander’s has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Brookfield Property REIT and Alexander’s, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Property REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A Alexander’s 0 1 0 0 2.00

Alexander’s has a consensus price target of $280.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.47%. Given Alexander’s’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alexander’s is more favorable than Brookfield Property REIT.

Dividends

Brookfield Property REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Alexander’s pays an annual dividend of $18.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Alexander’s pays out 92.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brookfield Property REIT has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Alexander’s has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.7% of Brookfield Property REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.6% of Alexander’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Brookfield Property REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.2% of Alexander’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brookfield Property REIT and Alexander’s’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Property REIT $1.56 billion 0.44 $432.88 million N/A N/A Alexander’s $226.35 million 6.48 $60.08 million $19.47 14.75

Brookfield Property REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Alexander’s.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Property REIT and Alexander’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Property REIT 12.55% 8.77% 1.20% Alexander’s 19.07% 16.46% 2.82%

About Brookfield Property REIT

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S. REIT stock.

About Alexander’s

Alexander's, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

