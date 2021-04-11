Analyzing Dairy Farm International (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) & Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)

Dairy Farm International (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) and Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get Dairy Farm International alerts:

Dairy Farm International has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of Dairy Farm International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Dairy Farm International pays an annual dividend of $1.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dairy Farm International and Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dairy Farm International $11.19 billion 0.52 $323.80 million N/A N/A Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição $13.76 billion 0.11 $200.19 million $0.44 13.39

Dairy Farm International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Dairy Farm International and Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dairy Farm International 0 0 0 0 N/A Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Dairy Farm International and Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dairy Farm International N/A N/A N/A Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição 0.68% 3.36% 0.81%

Summary

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição beats Dairy Farm International on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dairy Farm International

Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. It operates through five segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company operates supermarkets and hypermarkets under the Wellcome, Yonghui, Cold Storage, Jasons MarketPlace, Giant, Hero, Mercato, Oliver's, 3hreesixty, San Miu, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand. It also operates health and beauty stores under the Mannings, Guardian, Rose Pharmacy, and GNC brands; and home furnishings stores under the IKEA name, as well as restaurants under the Maxim's brand. In addition, the company operates department stores, and specialty and do-it-yourself stores. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 10,533 outlets in 12 countries and territories. The company was founded in 1886 and is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates in Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems. This segment also offers medications and cosmetics at its drugstores; and non-food products at gas stations, as well as rents commercial spaces. It operates its supermarkets under the banners of PÃ£o de AÃ§Ãºcar, Extra Supermercado, Mercado Extra, and Compre Bem; hypermarkets under the banner of Extra Hiper; and proximity stores under the banners of Mini Extra, Minuto PÃ£o de AÃ§Ãºcar, PÃ£o de AÃ§Ãºcar Adega, and Aliados Minimercado; and gas stations and drugstores under the banners of Extra and PÃ£o de AÃ§Ãºcar, as well as sells its products through its Websites, paodeacucar.com and clubeextra.com.br. The Cash and Carry segment sells grocery, food, perishable, beverage, wrapping, hygiene and cleaning products, and other products through the AssaÃ­ banner. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 881 stores, 72 gas stations, and 123 drugstores in 20 Brazilian states and the Federal District, as well as 22 distribution centers and warehouses across Brazil. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Dairy Farm International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dairy Farm International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.