Analyzing Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) & Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) and Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Get Strattec Security alerts:

Strattec Security has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Strattec Security and Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strattec Security -0.21% 0.53% 0.34% Continental Aktiengesellschaft -3.92% -10.18% -3.63%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.7% of Strattec Security shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Continental Aktiengesellschaft shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Strattec Security shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Strattec Security and Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strattec Security $385.30 million 0.50 -$7.61 million ($0.91) -54.51 Continental Aktiengesellschaft $49.82 billion 0.53 -$1.37 billion ($0.69) -19.25

Strattec Security has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Continental Aktiengesellschaft. Strattec Security is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Continental Aktiengesellschaft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Strattec Security and Continental Aktiengesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Strattec Security 0 0 0 0 N/A Continental Aktiengesellschaft 1 6 7 0 2.43

About Strattec Security

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products. It also provides full service and aftermarket support services for its products. The company markets its products to automotive and light truck original equipment manufacturers, as well as other transportation-related manufacturers; and through wholesale distributors, other marketers, and users of component parts, as well as certain products to non-automotive commercial customers. It also exports its products to Europe, Asia, and South America. Strattec Security Corporation was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics. The Powertrain segment offers clean vehicle drive system. The Interior segment develops components and end-to-end systems for connected mobility. The Tires segment involves reduction of fuel consumption by minimizing rolling resistance. The ContiTech segment covers the development, manufacture, and market of products for the machine and plant engineering, mining, and automotive industries. The Other/Consolidation segment represents the centrally managed subsidiaries and affiliates including holding, financing, and insurance companies. The company was founded on October 8, 1871 and is headquartered in Hanover, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Strattec Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strattec Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.