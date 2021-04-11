Anchor Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $271.39 Million (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Anchor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $271.39 million and approximately $5.64 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded 30.4% higher against the dollar. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be bought for about $5.21 or 0.00008735 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00008128 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00022027 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Coin Profile

Anchor Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,046,597 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anchor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anchor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

