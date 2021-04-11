Anderson Hoagland & Co. Acquires 26,694 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 290.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,873 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,694 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 36.7% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 745 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Atlantic Securities raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.64.

Shares of INTC opened at $68.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.06 and its 200 day moving average is $54.23. The company has a market capitalization of $277.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

