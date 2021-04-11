Anderson Hoagland & Co. Acquires Shares of 59,136 Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 59,136 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,947,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 705,580 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $18,360,000 after buying an additional 98,856 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 8,460,800 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $220,150,000 after buying an additional 398,034 shares during the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,156,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 201,486 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 118,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,662 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $34.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.32. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $39.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -378.18 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FCX. Argus upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total value of $1,487,721.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,492 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,573.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,078.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock worth $74,168,434 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

