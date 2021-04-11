Anderson Hoagland & Co. Buys 10,312 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,161 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares during the period. General Motors accounts for approximately 1.8% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $12,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 4,715.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Motors from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.47.

NYSE:GM opened at $60.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.01 and its 200 day moving average is $45.56. General Motors has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $63.44.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. General Motors’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 145,178 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $8,476,943.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 248,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,480,953.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $1,342,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,801,335.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,687,265 shares of company stock valued at $97,013,151 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

