Anderson Hoagland & Co. Buys 17,222 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,222 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of C. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $72.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.00 and its 200 day moving average is $58.46. The stock has a market cap of $151.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.76 and a one year high of $76.13.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Several brokerages have commented on C. Wolfe Research downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.