Anderson Hoagland & Co. Buys 2,837 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,750,000. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 10,024 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,910,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.24.

NYSE CTVA opened at $47.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.48, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.70. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.38 and a 12 month high of $48.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

