Anderson Hoagland & Co. Buys 35,637 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 346.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,938 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,637 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LUV. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,240,120 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $197,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956,645 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,394,000. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,368,571 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $296,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,778 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,101.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,583,280 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $73,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $52,390,000. 74.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Argus raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.10.

In other Southwest Airlines news, CFO Tammy Romo sold 3,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $191,761.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,474 shares in the company, valued at $9,685,457.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $964,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,144,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $63.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.73, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.28 and its 200 day moving average is $48.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $22.47 and a 52-week high of $64.64.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

