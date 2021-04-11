Anderson Hoagland & Co. Buys New Shares in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MetLife by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,106,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,543,000 after buying an additional 3,222,204 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,304,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in MetLife by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,672,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,310,000 after buying an additional 631,896 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in MetLife by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,120,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,399,000 after buying an additional 106,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in MetLife by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,810,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,842,000 after buying an additional 226,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on MET. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.46.

MET stock opened at $61.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $62.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.02. The firm has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Article: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.