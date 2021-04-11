Anderson Hoagland & Co. Has $2.42 Million Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,803 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 7,813 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BHP. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BHP. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

BHP opened at $70.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.72. The company has a market capitalization of $113.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $81.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $2.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. This represents a yield of 3.2%. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 112.85%.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

