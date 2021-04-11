Anderson Hoagland & Co. Has $3.33 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. cut its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $3,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XBI opened at $129.63 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $81.87 and a 52-week high of $174.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.54 and its 200-day moving average is $137.56.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

