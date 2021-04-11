Anderson Hoagland & Co. Has $7.01 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 64.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,146 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 204,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,878,000 after acquiring an additional 15,777 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 155.1% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Viridian Ria LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 73,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,282,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period.

VUG stock opened at $272.14 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $164.30 and a 1-year high of $272.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $256.28 and its 200-day moving average is $247.55.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

