Anderson Hoagland & Co. Increases Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,671 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $6,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,834,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,338,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,182 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 332.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,013,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,636 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Illumina by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,666,419 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $616,575,000 after purchasing an additional 82,617 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $573,541,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Illumina by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,121 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $267,555,000 after buying an additional 17,238 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,447 shares in the company, valued at $16,178,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.65, for a total value of $102,885.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,479.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,885 shares of company stock valued at $6,463,297 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $403.37 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $260.42 and a one year high of $555.77. The company has a market cap of $58.85 billion, a PE ratio of 93.59, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $417.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $370.04.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.65 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. OTR Global raised shares of Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $374.10.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

