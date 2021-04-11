Anderson Hoagland & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 1.1% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.15.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,889.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar stock opened at $230.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $237.78. The company has a market cap of $125.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $223.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.45.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.