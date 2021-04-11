Anderson Hoagland & Co. Invests $14.75 Million in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 241,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,751,000. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises 2.1% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Anderson Hoagland & Co. owned about 0.09% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of SCHP opened at $61.13 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $58.30 and a 1-year high of $62.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.14 and a 200 day moving average of $61.51.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.