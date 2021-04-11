Anderson Hoagland & Co. Makes New Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $1,898,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,766,286. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 243,350 shares of company stock valued at $64,563,418. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL opened at $266.77 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.34 and a 12-month high of $309.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $312.43 billion, a PE ratio of 100.67, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist boosted their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.25.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.