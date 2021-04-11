Anderson Hoagland & Co. Purchases 1,914 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,946,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 285.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,291,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,113,000 after buying an additional 1,697,200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,684,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $290,607,000 after buying an additional 1,006,280 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,508,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,555,000 after buying an additional 878,388 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 73.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,826,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,126,000 after buying an additional 776,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BMY stock opened at $62.61 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $54.07 and a 1 year high of $67.16. The company has a market cap of $139.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -569.13, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.84 and a 200 day moving average of $65.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 41.79%.

BMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

