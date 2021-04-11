Anderson Hoagland & Co. Purchases 31,828 Shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO) by 165.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,828 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF were worth $6,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $350,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 15,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 7,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 748.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 31,779 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $126.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.36.

