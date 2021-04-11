Anderson Hoagland & Co. Purchases 3,744 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centene in the first quarter worth about $650,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth about $2,808,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Centene by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,233,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,095,000 after acquiring an additional 73,816 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene stock opened at $62.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $74.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.86 and a 200-day moving average of $62.35.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.44 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.65.

In other news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $487,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

