Anderson Hoagland & Co. Purchases New Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,532,000. Woodstock Corp bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

COF stock opened at $134.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.27 billion, a PE ratio of 67.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $49.41 and a 12-month high of $134.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.80.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.23%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,066,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

