Anderson Hoagland & Co. Raises Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 69,331 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GE. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 36,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 75,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 22,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 42,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 7,436 shares in the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GE. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.93.

NYSE GE opened at $13.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $119.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $14.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.44.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

