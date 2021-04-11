Anderson Hoagland & Co. Reduces Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,065 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.8% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,644,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,703 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the period.

IVV opened at $412.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $393.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $370.74. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $272.29 and a 1 year high of $413.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

