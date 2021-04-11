Anderson Hoagland & Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. reduced its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 11,446 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.8% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Visa by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 432.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.04.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 93,093 shares of company stock valued at $20,418,578 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V stock opened at $222.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.15 and a twelve month high of $228.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $215.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.42. The stock has a market cap of $434.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.60, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.