Anderson Hoagland & Co. Sells 5,403 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,694 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 5,403 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EA. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 881.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total transaction of $139,390.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,447.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.99, for a total value of $848,390.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,593 shares in the company, valued at $4,485,890.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,685 shares of company stock valued at $17,160,780. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $140.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.65 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.23.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

