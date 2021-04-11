Anderson Hoagland & Co. Sells 9,706 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,706 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 3.9% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Anderson Hoagland & Co. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $27,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VO. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $227.74 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $139.33 and a 52 week high of $227.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.63.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

