Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,525 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the quarter. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV comprises 1.8% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $5,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter worth $4,523,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 274.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,388 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $7,945,000 after acquiring an additional 107,332 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,655 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 13,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,296 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $65.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $37.93 and a 1 year high of $72.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.55. The firm has a market cap of $131.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BUD. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

