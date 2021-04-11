Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.33.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of ANNX stock opened at $24.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.47. Annexon has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $38.01.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.17). Equities analysts predict that Annexon will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Annexon news, CEO Douglas Love sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $95,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sanjay Keswani sold 3,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $120,529.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,529.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,245 shares of company stock valued at $372,094 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Annexon during the 4th quarter worth about $339,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon during the fourth quarter worth about $1,752,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Annexon by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Annexon by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 63,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 21,069 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Annexon by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,205,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,174,000 after acquiring an additional 251,093 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Annexon Company Profile

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for patients with classical complement-mediated disorders of the body, brain, and eye. Its products in pipelines are focused on antibody-mediated autoimmune and complement-mediated neurodegenerative disorders. Its products include ANX005 (IV), which is in Phase III stage with guillain-barrÃ© syndrome indication, as well as in Phase II stage with warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, huntington's disease, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis indications; ANX007 (IVT), a Phase II candidate with geographic atrophy indication; and ANX009 (SubQ), which is in Phase I stage with autoimmune indications.

