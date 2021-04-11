Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,749,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 429,376 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.37% of Antero Midstream worth $13,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 974.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 419,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 73,021 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 150,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 52,693 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 98,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 36,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 5,319.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 506,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 496,984 shares during the last quarter. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Antero Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

Antero Midstream stock opened at $8.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Antero Midstream Co. has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $9.69.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $203.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.76 million. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 36.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.42%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.40%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

