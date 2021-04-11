Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,659,160 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 390,160 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.99% of Antero Resources worth $14,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Antero Resources by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,992,547 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $108,960,000 after buying an additional 2,272,128 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Antero Resources by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,114,927 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $22,426,000 after buying an additional 1,025,854 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989,062 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,969,000 after purchasing an additional 960,004 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,767,194 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,610,000 after purchasing an additional 222,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,193,773 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 732,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 168,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $1,644,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 148,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,451,289.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $9.19 on Friday. Antero Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $10.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.20.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 58.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AR. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Antero Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antero Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

