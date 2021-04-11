Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Bought by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $361.01 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $237.65 and a 12-month high of $379.13. The company has a market capitalization of $88.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $336.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.79.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 23.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.81.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

