Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Bought by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of AON worth $63,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AON. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in AON by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,048,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,525,000 after buying an additional 109,239 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management lifted its stake in AON by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 3,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in AON by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 164,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at $105,454,000. 95.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AON stock opened at $237.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $167.45 and a 1-year high of $238.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $229.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 0.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.07%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AON from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.17.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

