Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $41.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.47. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $58.47. The company has a quick ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.28.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.40. The company had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $116,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 672,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,431,497.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $26,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,954.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,416. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 170.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

