apM Coin Trading Down 36.5% Over Last Week (APM)

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One apM Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0407 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. apM Coin has a market cap of $14.73 million and $426,314.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, apM Coin has traded down 36.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00056571 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00020505 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.14 or 0.00083905 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $369.79 or 0.00618862 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00042824 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00033131 BTC.

apM Coin Coin Profile

apM Coin (APM) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com . The official message board for apM Coin is medium.com/apmcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

