Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,176,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,279 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance worth $13,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARI opened at $14.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.96 and a beta of 1.28. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $15.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.49. The company has a current ratio of 65.75, a quick ratio of 65.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.67%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.10%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

