Apollo Currency (APL) Market Capitalization Achieves $135.12 Million

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $135.12 million and approximately $8.86 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 25.3% lower against the US dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $237.20 or 0.00396356 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00052877 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002386 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00011781 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00027772 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00011891 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00003926 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006804 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

