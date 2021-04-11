AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 26.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in AptarGroup by 0.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 129.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,658,000 after buying an additional 58,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the third quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

In related news, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total value of $132,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,688.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total transaction of $4,255,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,216 shares in the company, valued at $12,513,439.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,715 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ATR opened at $145.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.26 and a 200 day moving average of $130.77. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.11 and a 52-week high of $145.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $749.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.46%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.