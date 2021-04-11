APYSwap Market Capitalization Reaches $19.41 Million (APYS)

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. One APYSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $2.64 or 0.00004412 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. APYSwap has a market capitalization of $19.41 million and $3.21 million worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, APYSwap has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get APYSwap alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00068041 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.87 or 0.00297459 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004988 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.42 or 0.00731493 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,601.75 or 0.99671643 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00019482 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $466.03 or 0.00779338 BTC.

APYSwap Coin Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,356,080 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

APYSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APYSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APYSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APYSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APYSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.