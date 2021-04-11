Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,245 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 39,414 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 2.02% of Arch Resources worth $13,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCH. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arch Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Arch Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000.

Arch Resources stock opened at $42.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $58.88. The company has a market cap of $656.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.82.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The energy company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.29). Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 16.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $360.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post -7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arch Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Arch Resources in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Arch Resources from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Arch Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.87 per share, for a total transaction of $137,610.00. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $26,351.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,589.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,422 shares of company stock worth $69,650. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

