Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,606 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.44% of Arconic worth $14,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic during the fourth quarter worth about $466,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Arconic by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 14,194 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,580,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arconic by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 740,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,064,000 after acquiring an additional 6,652 shares during the period. 88.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arconic news, Director Frederick A. Henderson bought 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.34 per share, with a total value of $98,296.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,737.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Donald Myers bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.52 per share, for a total transaction of $112,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 508,627 shares in the company, valued at $11,454,280.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 12,400 shares of company stock worth $279,446 in the last three months.

Arconic stock opened at $25.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.29. Arconic Co. has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.91). Arconic had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Arconic’s revenue was down 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arconic Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Arconic from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

