Arepacoin (AREPA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $39.00

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded down 76.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Arepacoin has a market cap of $145,710.08 and approximately $39.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arepacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arepacoin has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded down 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 53.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigiDinar Token (DDRT) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00003881 BTC.

Arepacoin Profile

Arepacoin is a coin. Its launch date was February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,153,288 coins. Arepacoin’s official website is www.arepacoinve.info . Arepacoin’s official message board is arepacoinve.info/# . Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArepaCoin (AREPA), has its origin for the year 2016 by a group of developers with the idea of marketing in the field of cryptocurrency, but then by the end of that same year, it is abandoned, since, the information on the advances of the same they stopped being continuous, until, for the current year (2018), it is retaken by another group of developers, who modify the original source code and it is relaunched with a new name AREPA COIN VE. The chain of blocks allows to verify and accurately transfer all the information, dispensing with third parties, providing the necessary tools for a successful operation, the challenge or the main objective is to have transparent, efficient and inclusive financial instruments. “

Arepacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arepacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arepacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

