Arepacoin Market Cap Hits $150,752.75 (AREPA)

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded down 74% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One Arepacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arepacoin has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. Arepacoin has a market cap of $150,752.75 and approximately $23.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Arepacoin alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 47.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded down 55% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigiDinar Token (DDRT) traded 36.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004770 BTC.

Arepacoin Profile

Arepacoin (AREPA) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,153,001 coins. Arepacoin’s official website is www.arepacoinve.info . Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arepacoin is arepacoinve.info/#

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArepaCoin (AREPA), has its origin for the year 2016 by a group of developers with the idea of marketing in the field of cryptocurrency, but then by the end of that same year, it is abandoned, since, the information on the advances of the same they stopped being continuous, until, for the current year (2018), it is retaken by another group of developers, who modify the original source code and it is relaunched with a new name AREPA COIN VE. The chain of blocks allows to verify and accurately transfer all the information, dispensing with third parties, providing the necessary tools for a successful operation, the challenge or the main objective is to have transparent, efficient and inclusive financial instruments. “

Buying and Selling Arepacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arepacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arepacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arepacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arepacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.