Argon Trading 34.7% Lower Over Last Week (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 11th. Argon has a total market capitalization of $10.51 million and approximately $2.60 million worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Argon coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000332 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Argon has traded 34.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00068951 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $176.82 or 0.00295251 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005048 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.97 or 0.00737970 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $59,887.78 or 0.99997406 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00018932 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $477.40 or 0.00797140 BTC.

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 52,804,304 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

