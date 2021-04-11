Arion Market Capitalization Tops $148,669.84 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last seven days, Arion has traded 23.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Arion has a total market cap of $148,669.84 and approximately $63.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arion coin can now be bought for about $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00068951 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $176.82 or 0.00295251 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005048 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.97 or 0.00737970 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $59,887.78 or 0.99997406 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00018932 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $477.40 or 0.00797140 BTC.

Arion’s total supply is 13,784,296 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

