Arionum 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $6.00 (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 11th. Arionum has a market capitalization of $95,218.81 and $6.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Arionum has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Arionum coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,782.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,150.00 or 0.03596364 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.93 or 0.00419738 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $685.74 or 0.01147062 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.08 or 0.00540421 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $270.32 or 0.00452167 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.44 or 0.00365388 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00033560 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.68 or 0.00206889 BTC.

Arionum Profile

Arionum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arionum is https://reddit.com/r/Arionum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com . Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Arionum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

